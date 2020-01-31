Brokerages Set Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) Price Target at GBX 1,220.14

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,220.14 ($16.05).

BVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target (up previously from GBX 1,060 ($13.94)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

BVS remained flat at $GBX 1,269 ($16.69) on Friday. 980,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,639. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,315 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.64. Bovis Homes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 958.50 ($12.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,402.55 ($18.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

