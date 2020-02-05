Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Target Price at GBX 2,098.67

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,098.67 ($27.61).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:BRBY traded up GBX 46 ($0.61) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,025 ($26.64). 1,342,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,173.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,129.32. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

