Brokerages Set Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) PT at $27.75

Shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

BFST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 66.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 31.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

BFST opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.23. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

