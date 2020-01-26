Brokerages Set Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Price Target at GBX 231.88

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 230 ($3.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

CNE stock traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 177.30 ($2.33). 1,050,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 181.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.81. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

