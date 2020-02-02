Brokerages Set CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Target Price at $14.67

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis lowered shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,437. The firm has a market cap of $328.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. CalAmp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $14.82.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 312,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 84.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: What is Forex?