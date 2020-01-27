Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price at C$113.25

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$113.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, with a total value of C$547,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$656,400.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$108.76. 2,380,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$108.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$97.55 and a 12-month high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5123034 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 50.04%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

