Brokerages Set Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target at GBX 248.30

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.30 ($3.27).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HSBC lowered Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

LON CAPC traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 258 ($3.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -13.10. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.08.

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total value of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

