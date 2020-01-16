Brokerages Set Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Target Price at $14.50

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,661. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

