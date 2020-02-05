Brokerages Set Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) PT at $2.17

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPST shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price objective on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 176,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

