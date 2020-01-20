Brokerages Set Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Price Target at $49.50

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 98.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

