Brokerages Set CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $127.88

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in CDW by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $17,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 792,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.83. The stock had a trading volume of 975,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,820. CDW has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

