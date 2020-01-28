Brokerages Set Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) PT at $36.83

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 61,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,033. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $695.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cellectis by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 178,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

