Brokerages Set Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) PT at $5.50

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 516.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63,767 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,095,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 333,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 15.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

CX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 6,591,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,858,059. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.40. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.52.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

