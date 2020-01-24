Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$14.93

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

CVE stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.07. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

