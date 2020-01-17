Brokerages Set Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Target Price at $12.00

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 216.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 326.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTY stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $239.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI