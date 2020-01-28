Brokerages Set Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $35.60

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. ValuEngine raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $808,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 175.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 402.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

CHWY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,803. Chewy has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

