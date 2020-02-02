Brokerages Set Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) PT at $4.55

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.35. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,818,000 after acquiring an additional 491,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund