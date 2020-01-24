Brokerages Set Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $78.52

Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.23.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpa bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Childrens Place by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Childrens Place by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

PLCE traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $62.86. 19,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $78.23. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating