Brokerages Set CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Price Target at $58.17

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 112,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

