Brokerages Set Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target at $16.75

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLAR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $172,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

CLAR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.32. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

