Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $10.71

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.41.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE:CLF opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $1,713,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?