Brokerages Set Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Target Price at $11.63

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,527 shares of company stock worth $4,344,494. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,485,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,060,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,777,000 after purchasing an additional 386,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cloudera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudera by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,570,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,494,000 after purchasing an additional 586,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 3,795,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,695. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

