Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price at $48.89

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.89.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 143,294 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $7,617,509.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,509.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,702 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,224. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. Cognex has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

