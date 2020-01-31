Brokerages Set Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT at $3.63

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.63.

CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CYH stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $558.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.36. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

