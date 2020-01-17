Brokerages Set Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) PT at $7.83

Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

CRK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,509. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Story: Profit Margin