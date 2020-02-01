Brokerages Set Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Target Price at $17.33

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNCE. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $262.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

