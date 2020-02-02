Brokerages Set Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) PT at $142.50

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

CTTAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $113.00 on Thursday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $265.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.11.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

