Brokerages Set Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target at $26.50

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after buying an additional 253,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 220,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,062,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

CRBP opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a recession?