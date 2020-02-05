Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target at $15.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,487. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.25. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?