Brokerages Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Target Price at $34.25

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research firms have commented on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 70.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at about $991,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Cortexyme has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $72.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

