Brokerages Set CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Target Price at $59.50

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have commented on CRAI. ValuEngine downgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CRA International has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $434.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CRA International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection