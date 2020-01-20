Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) Target Price at C$16.89

Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.89.

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.17. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$7.97 and a 12-month high of C$32.95.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

