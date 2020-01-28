Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target at $9.67

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.13, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

