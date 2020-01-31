Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price at $34.00

Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,348,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $14,422,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 338.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 494,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. 396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,444. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings