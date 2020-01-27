Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Price Target at €17.75

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.48 ($20.32).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHA shares. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LHA traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €14.43 ($16.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,379,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: Overbought