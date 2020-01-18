Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Target Price at €36.28

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.28 ($42.18).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of FRA:DPW traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €34.05 ($39.59). The company had a trading volume of 3,209,069 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €34.12 and its 200 day moving average is €31.32. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

