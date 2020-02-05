Brokerages Set Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target at $30.63

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRNA. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,134. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,236,596 shares of company stock valued at $122,967,978. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,347,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,088,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 406,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 351,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?