Brokerages Set Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Target Price at $56.60

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.00 and a quick ratio of 17.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.25 and a beta of -0.88.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $563,300.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $828,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,771,150 over the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 923,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,989,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

