Brokerages Set Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) PT at $98.43

Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $447,067.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,767. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Elastic by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after acquiring an additional 93,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elastic by 339.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 55,705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $683,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $269,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 693,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of -33.53. Elastic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

