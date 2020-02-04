Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $113.88

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.57.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,257. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average of $100.06. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio