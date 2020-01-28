Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) PT at $76.82

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

