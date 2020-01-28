Brokerages Set Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Target Price at $7.20

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,831.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECA. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encana by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Encana by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Encana by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Encana by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encana by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,908,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,118. Encana has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encana will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?