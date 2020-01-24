Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) PT at $55.77

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1,767.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 38.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. 8,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. Energizer has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

