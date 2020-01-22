Brokerages Set Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Target Price at GBX 283.75

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.75 ($3.73).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQN. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of EQN stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 220 ($2.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Equiniti Group has a 1-year low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The company has a market cap of $801.98 million and a P/E ratio of 32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.87.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

