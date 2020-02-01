Brokerages Set EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $121.00

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,181,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,578,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?