Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $72.40

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.30.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, reaching $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,405. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.92. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,383,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,132,000 after purchasing an additional 191,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,735,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,622,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,688,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,105,000 after purchasing an additional 382,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,433,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker