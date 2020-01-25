Brokerages Set Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price at $240.15

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and forty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.75.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Facebook by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $217.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a one year low of $143.43 and a one year high of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

