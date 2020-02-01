Brokerages Set Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Price Target at $9.21

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $472.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

