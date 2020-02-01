Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Price Target at $30.63

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 409,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $43.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?