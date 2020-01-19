Brokerages Set Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target at $68.41

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

FIVN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.58. 509,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,062. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. Five9 has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,452.67, a P/E/G ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $496,361.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,114,668. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 126.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,653,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 49.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 224,195 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

